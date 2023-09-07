PMA Conference 2023 officially opened

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 12:58

Welcomed with a traditional Cook Islands turou, the Pasifika Medical Association’s (PMA) 27th annual conference has kicked off at the Avarua National Auditorium in Rarotonga, seeing esteemed guests and delegates from around the Pacific region welcomed with colour, vibrancy and the beating drums of the Cook Islands.

The PMA Conference is taking place from Wednesday 6 September - Friday 8 September and will feature a lineup of keynote speakers and sessions, facilitating spaces for talanoa and connection. This year’s theme for the PMA Conference is "Te ‘Akirata ‘Ou - The New Dawn", with the conference being the largest assembly of Pacific health professionals.

PMA Patron Lord Tangi ‘o Vaonukonuka acknowledged conference delegates and guests at this morning’s opening and says he looks forward to the coming days.

"I look forward to the connections to be made at this year’s conference. This year being the 27th conference for PMA makes me very proud to see the growth of our work.

"PMA is committed to serving the Pacific region and our conference is an exciting opportunity to be a part of shaping the way we continue to serve our communities."

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate, emphasised the importance of building relationships.

"This conference and the work we’re able to do is the result of key relationships and working together to meet the needs of our families. Our work is all about families. We are successful today because we listen to our families.

"I encourage you all to keep families at the forefront of your work. If we believe in our people and their pathways, we create a better future for our communities."

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, says the PMA Conference is an opportunity to network, connect and understand how we can better serve Pacific communities.

"Our whole ethos is around serving our families and creating a sustainable future for our communities. As an organisation we are passionate about serving our countries and communities.

"We believe in investing in our people, but we can’t do this work alone. Partnerships are crucial and the beautiful thing about the PMA Conference is that all of us here are passionate about our people and it is always exciting being together in one space."

Cook Islands Minister of Health, Hon Vainetutai Rose Toki Brown, says she is proud having the conference hosted in Rarotonga.

"We’re privileged to have the PMA Conference hosted in the Cook Islands and having a room full of Pacific health professionals and leaders is an honour.

"This is an exciting opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas and I urge everyone to challenge yourself, ask questions and be open to learning."

