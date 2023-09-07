Kiwi cricketer Amelia Kerr launches second instalment of Treading Water

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 14:14

New Zealand cricketer, Amelia Kerr, has joined forces once again with youth mental health charity, I Am Hope, to unveil the highly anticipated second instalment of her Treading Water series.

The compelling collaboration (trailer) aims to provide insight into the intimate aspects of mental health challenges by featuring personal stories of well known and loved Kiwis.

The series will consist of three poignant videos in long and short form, each exploring the unique mental health trials faced by Mai FM radio star Tegan Yorwarth, former wakeboarder Brad Smeele, and rugby star Israel Dagg.

The short videos will be released on participant’s social media accounts in collaboration with I Am Hope. Full episodes will appear on https://outoftherough.nz/

In this emotional series, each subject courageously delves into their experiences of grappling with feelings of worthlessness, imposter syndrome, and the persistent sense of not feeling good enough.

Smeele sheds light on the seemingly-insurmountable difficulties he encountered as he made the transition from an elite athlete to a quadriplegic following a life-altering accident.

By providing an unvarnished and heartfelt look into their mental health challenges, these videos aspire to not only encourage empathy and understanding but also inspire individuals to persevere and keep moving forward.

Amelia Kerr, the visionary behind Treading Water, underlines the importance of these conversations, saying, "Mental health issues don't discriminate, and they touch people from all walks of life, including those who appear to have it all. By sharing these stories, we aim to send a powerful message to young people: it's perfectly okay to be vulnerable, and there is strength in seeking help and support."

I Am Hope founder Mike King echoes Kerr's sentiments, emphasising the urgency of destigmatising discussions around mental health.

"Our young people need to know that experiencing self-doubt and inadequacy is a shared human experience. By sharing these stories, we encourage them to reach out for help, knowing that even those in the public eye face similar challenges," he says.

The Treading Water series tells stories of resilience, underscoring the power of vulnerability and are created to inspire young people to seek help, support, and camaraderie in their own struggles, all while cultivating a more compassionate and understanding society.