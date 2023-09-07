24 hour surgery to temporarily close from midnight to 8am - Pegasus Health

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 15:00

From Thursday 21 September, 24 Hour Surgery will close to patients each evening between 10pm and 8am the following day. This is a temporary solution to our current nursing shortages and we will be returning to 24 hour service as soon as we are able to safely do so.

"We will close our doors at 10pm to ensure we can see all patients before our staff finish their shift at midnight. Depending on the number of patients waiting, we may need to close our doors prior to 10pm," General Manager Patient and Provider Services, Lisa Brennan, said.

"The hours between midnight to 8am are typically our quietest so we’ve chosen to redistribute our staff to our busier times to ensure we are able to support as many people as possible."

24 Hour Surgery are working closely with our health system partners, including Te Whatu Ora, St John and Healthline, to ensure that their services are prepared for this change in opening hours.

We ask people to visit your bestcare.co.nz to learn more about the healthcare choices available to them, including virtual providers. Those with urgent medical concerns should call Healthline on 0800 611 116. In an emergency, always call 111 or go to the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital.