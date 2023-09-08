Distribution agreement to supply over 200 kg of dried medicinal cannabis flower to Australia - Aether Pacific

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 18:55

Agreement secured with leading Australian based pharmaceutical supplier, Novachem Pty Ltd

Novachem was established over 40 years ago and has an extensive distribution footprint across Australia - servicing pharmacies and a range of medicinal cannabis distributors

Aether Pacific to export dried cannabis flower sourced from its 100%-owned, state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Christchurch

Dried flower to be packaged into 10-gram jars for Australian clinics and sold under the Medical Kiwi brand with potential to white label

Provides another near term revenue stream for the Company, as well as the ability to expand its footprint in the burgeoning Australian cannabis sector

Agreement to directly support Aether Pacific’s listing on the Catalist Licensed Wholesale Stock Exchange Market - Company is offering wholesale investors 2m new fully paid ordinary shares at NZ$1 per share to raise NZ$2 million

New Zealand: Medicinal research and nutraceutical wellbeing company Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals ("Aether Pacific" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has secured a distribution agreement with leading Melbourne based pharmaceutical supplier, Novachem Pty Ltd ("Novachem") (www.novachem.com.au) to provide Aether Pacific’s New Zealand grown medicinal cannabis into the Australian market.

Established over 40 years ago, Novachem is a specialist supplier of consumables and reagents for research and analysis in the chemical, physical and biological sciences and has been distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia since 2017. Novachem has a strong pharmaceutical distribution footprint across Australia and has extensive relationships with potential prescribers for Aether Pacific’s medicinal cannabis. The group also specialises in standards for forensic and environmental analysis, internal standards and certified reference materials, including for the testing of medicinal cannabis products.

Under the agreement, Aether Pacific will provide dried cannabis flower to Novachem, which will be finished and packed under Good Manufacturing Practise (GMP) standards into 10-gram jars. The final GMP-grade product will be stored and sponsored by Novachem and provided to patients through Novachem and other distribution pharmacy networks. The end product will be sold under Aether Pacific’s 100%-owned subsidiary brand, Medical Kiwi and can also be white-labelled for other sponsor groups in Australia.

The total shipments to Aether Pacific will make up a total of four different strains grown and cultivated at the Company’s state-of-the-art facility in Christchurch, New Zealand. The facility features advanced technologies and systems for hydroponic growing of carefully selected cultivators for previous drying of harvest material and export to international markets.

Aether Pacific is confident that the distribution agreement will provide another near term revenue stream, as well as the potential to expand its footprint into the growing Australian medicinal cannabis market. The Company will provide additional updates as first shipments complete shortly.

Management commentary:

Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals Chairman, Mr Aldo Miccio said: "We are very excited to have secured this distribution agreement with a partner of Novachem’s calibre. The group has unparalleled experience in the Australian cannabis industry and we look forward to leveraging their established distribution network to highlight the benefits of our 100% NZ-grown medicinal cannabis products. The agreement comes at a pivotal time in the Company’s growth trajectory and will provide near term revenues ahead of the Company’s intended listing on the Catalist Public Market.

Novachem Cannabis business manager, Mr Andrew Heath said: "It is fantastic to be able to continue to support Medical Kiwi in bringing New Zealand grown product to market in Australia. The commitment to highest quality cultivation and product development is clearly evident in the products being made available and we are certain that the product will have great support from the medical community."

Catalist Wholesale Market listing:

Aether Pacific Pharmaceuticals is offering 2 million new fully paid ordinary shares at NZ$1 per share to raise NZ$2 million. The offer is currently open to wholesale investors and will close on Thursday, 5 October 2023.