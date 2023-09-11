'New Greytown clinic to provide modern, sustainable veterinary service'

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 13:05

Work has started on a new veterinary clinic in Greytown, which is expected to be completed in April 2024.

Aidan Smith, Managing Director of South Wairarapa Veterinary Services (SWVS), which is building the clinic, said the new facility will allow the group to maintain a high standard of service in the South Wairarapa.

"It will replace our ageing clinics in Martinborough and Featherston, which will close when the Greytown clinic opens," he said. SWVS clinics at Carterton and Masterton will continue operating as usual.

Smith said, "SWVS directors thought long and hard about having to close the Martinborough and Featherston clinics but unfortunately we cannot provide the consistent hours and high quality service that we want to deliver in South Wairarapa, if we are stretched too thinly."

Situated at the south end of Greytown, behind the Five Rivers Medical Centre, the new clinic will feature modern equipment and facilities, and be on a slightly larger scale to SWVS’ Carterton clinic. There will be experienced farm vets based in Greytown and more room for farm specific products.

"All team members who have been working in Martinborough and Featherston will shift to the new clinic, so clients will see the same friendly faces when they bring their animal to see us and hear the same voices when they ring for farm supplies," Smith said.

SWVS has written to all clients who use the Martinborough and Featherston clinics to let them know about the new clinic opening in Greytown. Client records are available at all SWVS branches, and clients are free to use whichever clinic works best for them.

The SWVS farm vets and sales team will regularly be on the roads, around Martinborough and Featherston, to assist with product supply and to make the transition as easy as possible for farm clients.

There will be no change to SWVS after hours services and Martinborough and Featherston clients will start to see more availability for short notice appointments when the Greytown clinic opens. "We will have more options to see emergencies during normal hours and fewer referrals to Carterton," Smith said. "Our night and weekend services will be run as they are now, through the Carterton clinic."

Before the Greytown clinic opens, members of the public and media will be invited to view the new facilities.