Hip Fracture Registry 2023 Clinical Standard Report - ANZHFR

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 09:37

It is with pleasure, that we announce the release of the eighth annual report of the Australian and New Zealand Hip Fracture Registry (ANZHFR). This year’s report contains data on 3379 patient care episodes with the total number of records from New Zealand now totalling 22,000. This report captures information on 86% of all hip fractures that occurred in New Zealand in 2022 with data completeness of 99% and a follow up rate of 96%.

Hip fractures can be a devastating event for older people with many having significant loss of independence and a mortality rate of 27% at one year post hip fracture. The average age of these patients is increasing, and people aged 90 years and older now make up 26% of hip fracture patients in New Zealand.

The focus of the ANZHFR is to measure care against the Hip Fracture Clinical Care Standards which have been updated this month. These were developed by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Healthcare and endorsed by the Health Quality and Safety Commission New Zealand. Care is also audited against items in the Australian and New Zealand Guideline for Hip Fracture Care. In 2022 the Golden Hip was again awarded to North Shore Hospital for the best performance against these indicators and to Hutt Hospital for making the greatest improvements in their performance.

We continue to see improvements in several domains, including preoperative assessment of cognition and assessment of delirium. The use of nerve blocks for pain management remains high, with 81% of patients receiving a nerve block prior to arriving in the operating theatre. And while progress has been slow, there continues to be an improvement in the proportion of people leaving hospital on bone protection medication. More hospitals have been able to develop their Orthogeriatric services with 88% of patients being seen by a Geriatrician within the first days of their hospital stay.

Conversely, there are areas that have shown little or no improvement over the last five years. Understanding the reasons for this and identifying system level strategies to address these challenges remains a priority. Average length of stay in the Emergency Department (ED) increased in both Australia and New Zealand. Average time to surgery increased and the proportion of patients who had surgery within 48 hours decreased in both Australia and New Zealand. We highlight a variety of perspectives on what is driving the increase in surgical delay and potential system- and hospital-level improvement strategies. First day walking remains low, with less than half of patients taking a step the day after surgery.

The ANZHFR also reports on outliers against each Hip Fracture Clinical Care standard indicator, which can be used by clinicians or health providers to identify areas of high-quality care, or areas that may require review. Mortality is not included in this report as we will be releasing an expanded supplementary report focused on hip fracture mortality in 2024. Further information can be seen in the digital report available on our website https://anzhfr.org/registry-reports/.

This report is possible because of the extraordinary efforts of the teams involved in hip fracture care across Australia and New Zealand. We extend our sincere thanks to all those involved in Registry activities. We look forward to continuing to work together towards better outcomes for older people after hip fracture.