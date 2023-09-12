'Significant boost to FASD support for Maori welcomed'

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 14:18

Kaiaarahi of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust and WAI 2624 lead Claimant, Raawiri Ratuu, has welcomed the $1.4 million investment from Te Aka Whai Ora | the Maaori Health Authority to increase support for whaanau affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

"This is a significant step towards ensuring effective, equitable outcomes so that those with FASD can live to their full potential." Raawiri says.

"Maaori are disproportionately affected by waipiro harm, so this investment in community-based services is an important step towards rangatiratanga over our health care needs."

While agencies like Te Aka Whai Ora, Te Whatu Ora and Manatuu Hauora are working together, Mr Ratuu says there needs to be greater cross-agency collaboration for effective action to address waipiro harm.

"We know that the impacts of FASD manifest across more than just the hauora of our whaanau, so there must be more cross-agency collaboration if we are to make meaningful strides in supporting FASD-impacted whaanau." Raawiri says.

"Justice, Police, Education, Oranga Tamariki - we can only make meaningful change when everyone is working toward a common goal."