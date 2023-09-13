Massey University student takes gold as this year’s James Dyson Award national winner

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 10:02

‘Pre-Podium’ drug testing kit promises an improved athlete testing experience for women and athletes with disabilities, promoting inclusivity in sport.

â The James Dyson Award celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers, who think differently and create products that work better.

â Thousands of athletes are drug tested every year, yet the current testing experience can be stressful and uncomfortable, particularly for women and athletes with disabilities.

â Pre-Podium is an ergonomic user-friendly athlete drug testing kit, designed to improve the experience for all athletes and help reduce athlete stress during the testing process.

This year’s James Dyson Award National Winner for New Zealand is Massey University Student Nick Holland, designer of ‘Pre-Podium’, a user-friendly, re-engineered drug testing kit that aims to improve the athlete experience.

In competitive sport, an athlete can be drug tested at any time. The current drug testing experience, which involves collecting a urine sample which is then sent to a lab to be analysed, can be unnerving and comfortable for athletes. Current drug testing kits offer very few accommodations for women and athletes with disabilities, often leading to athletes spilling urine on themselves and the equipment.

Pre-Podium is the first athlete drug testing kit that seriously considers the athlete’s experience across all stages of the testing process, offering improvements in sample collection, distribution, packaging and laboratory testing. It accommodates all athletes with its ergonomic and considered design, with the potential to improve the testing experience for the thousands of athletes who are tested every year.

Nick Holland, inventor of Pre-Podium and National James Dyson Award Winner 2023 commented:

"Drug testing is essential to protect clean sport and ensure athletes are competing on a level playing field. As an athlete, fair sports is close to my heart, so I was surprised to learn how stressful and unpleasant the process often is. Pre-podium is a drug testing kit designed to improve the athlete experience throughout the testing process, with a particular focus on increasing ease and minimising urine spills during the sample collection and distribution stages. I am proud to be selected as the national winner for this year’s James Dyson Award. It is a great acknowledgement of the thinking, development, and time that I put into solving this previously ignored problem."

Pre-Podium: The Invention

Pre-Podium’s user-friendly design helps all athletes but offers particular improvements for women and people with physical disabilities through its updated collection shape and sample distribution method. With its unique design, the athlete provides their urine sample into the ergonomic collection vessel, which has an updated shape and handle to minimise spills and facilitate easier collection, especially for women or athletes with disabilities. The vessel is then placed on top of two locking transport bottles and drained by pressing the tabs on either side of the vessel.

This updated distribution system avoids the need to pour the urine as is done with current kits, avoiding spills and giving athletes more autonomy to distribute their sample without support.

After this, the bottles are locked using contrasting locking pins and sent to the lab for testing, the new locking system is designed to give athletes a positive indication that the bottle is secure, resulting in peace of mind when they send their sample for testing. Upon arrival at the lab, the locking pins can be easily cut through with snips, upholding sample security without the need for expensive machinery to break the seal, which is the case with the current process.

Pre-podium was intentionally designed to fit smoothly into the current testing process and fully satisfies all the established criteria for anti-doping kits in New Zealand including: transparency, a secure lid, locking transport bottles, adherence to minimum sample requirements, the ability -Totals approximate and calculated according to the latest exchange rates. to be frozen to the required temperature, and uniform bottle dimensions in line with existing standards.

The Inventor

22-year-old Kiwi inventor Nick Holland studied Industrial Design and Massey University and has always loved solving challenges and trying to improve people’s lives. As an athlete himself, he became aware of the unpleasant and uncomfortable process associated with drug testing and sought a solution to prevent people from being dissuaded from playing competitive sports due to fear of the stress associated with the drug-testing process.

The name ‘Pre-Podium’ aimed to help fight the traditionally negative stigma around athlete drug testing, reframing it as a stepping stone towards medaling. Winning the national leg of the James Dyson Award will inject NZ$9,500 into Nick’s project.

In response to winning the National James Dyson Award, Nick commented:

"I feel proud to have my work recognised and displayed on a world stage. Becoming a national finalist also gives me more confidence to continue developing my invention. I plan on using the prize money to help pay for the costs of developing my invention to make it more manufacturable, sustainable, and then contribute to getting it to market."

TheJudges

The national winners were chosen by an external panel in collaboration with a Dyson engineer. The judges gathered to review the entries submitted from university students and graduates across the country, before selecting the New Zealand winner and two runners up.

Craig Douglas, Head of Operations and National James Dyson Award 2023 judge commented:

"The inventor behind Pre-Podium followed the James Dyson Award brief, through iterative development, failing, learning through those failures and then developing a design that works.

What particularly impressed me was how he addressed the problem area in a way which was compatible with other elements of the system, focusing his energy on the area of most development needed. Pre-Podium is a good example of how form and function complement each other with an intuitive user focused design. Good solutions need not be complex - in fact, are often simple.

This year, entries in New Zealand were also judged by:

- Dr Ian Town is Chief Science Advisor at ManatÅ« Hauroa | Ministry of Health. He has worked across both the health and education sectors during his 30-year career. As a physician by training, he has published extensively in respiratory medicine. In his role as Chief Science Advisor, he is leading the Ministry’s work to implement the New Zealand Health Research Strategy 2017-2027 in partnership with MBIE and the HRC.

- Dr Michelle Dickinson is an engineer and nanotechnologist, bestselling author, television presenter and creator of Nanogirl. She is passionate about creating innovative ways for everyone to have a positive relationship with science and technology and featured on Dyson NZ’s JDA judging panel in 2020.

Dr Ian Town, Chief Science Advisor at ManatÅ« Hauroa, Ministry of Health, commented:

"We were very impressed with the care and attention to detail - the end-to-end process of obtaining a clean urine sample, decanting into the sample containers then safely locking them for transport will make the entire process stress free for female athletes," said Dr Ian Town, Chief Science Advisor at ManatÅ« Hauroa | Ministry of Health

Dr Michelle Dickenson, Engineer and Nanotechnologist said:

"The clever design of Pre-Podium solves two problems, one for the athlete and one for the lab testers while maintaining the requirement of being tamper proof from start to finish. Nick has really thought about how to solve a real problem with a sleek and functional invention in a way that all of the judges felt could be a globally commercial product."

The international top 20 shortlist will be announced on 18 October, and the international winners on 15 November.