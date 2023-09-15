Young Aucklander takes the plunge for youth mental health - I Am Hope

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 11:58

On Saturday, September 16th, at 6:30 AM, local resident 22-year-old Keely Pakes will be leading a community cold plunge challenge at Mission Bay to raise awareness and crucial funds for the youth mental health charity, I Am Hope.

Keely's determination to make a positive impact on the lives of young individuals in her community was catalysed by a deeply personal tragedy. One month ago, she lost her dear friend to suicide, an event that turned her world inside out.

Aucklanders are being invited to join Keely, I Am Hope founder Mike King and supporters as they brave the cold waters, coming together to support I Am Hope, to provide vital mental health resources for youth in need.

"Losing my friend to suicide was a heart-wrenching experience that I wish upon no one. It made me realise the urgency of addressing mental health issues, particularly among our youth. I Am Hope is doing incredible work, and I want to do my part to support them and raise awareness so that no other young person has to feel alone or hopeless," Keely says, reflecting on her motivation to organise the event.

The event will not only raise awareness about the importance of mental health but also contribute to the funds required to ensure that young people have access to the support they need during challenging times.

"Keely's dedication and determination to make a positive change in the face of tragedy is truly admirable. Her community cold plunge challenge is an awesome way to bring attention to the importance of youth mental health. We are grateful for her support and the support of everyone participating in this event," says Mike King.

All proceeds will go directly to I Am Hope to aid their mission of providing hope, support, and resources to young people struggling with mental health issues.