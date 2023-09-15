Senior Doctors' strike to escalate to full days as pay talks stall - ASMS

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 14:30

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies.

ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24.

"It’s time for Te Whatu Ora to walk its talk about valuing senior doctors and dentists," Executive Director Sarah Dalton says.

"Doctors want quality time with patients and whÄnau, not more overtime. Te Whatu Ora’s refusal to provide an inflation adjusted salary is rewarding specialists going the extra mile with a pay cut.

"Our doctors experience high levels of burnout, overwork and moral injury, as they try to cover massive workforce gaps."

"Te Whatu Ora needs to send our senior doctors and dentists, and the RMOs who will one day replace them, that their work in our public hospitals is valued."

A recent ASMS study shows that more doctors are deciding enough is enough and are leaving public health for overseas posts or private practice.

"There are many issues confronting our health system, but salary is one problem Te Whatu Ora could solve today if they chose."

"Doctors have not taken the decision to strike lightly. However, they see services unable to operate as they should every day - now they are standing up to keep doctors in our struggling hospitals."

Life preserving services are in place which means urgent care will still be provided during the strikes.

"We want to thank the public who have supported our doctors and dentists on the picket lines and who support our fight for decent investment in our health workforce."