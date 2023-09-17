Sunday, 17 September, 2023 - 17:20

Endometriosis New Zealand calls for bipartisan support for national endometriosis action plan following Labour Party commitment

Endometriosis New Zealand (ENZ) is calling for parties from across the political spectrum to follow the Labour Party's lead and commit to implementing a national action plan for endometriosis.

"We're pleased the Labour Party is acknowledging the significant health and wellbeing burden endometriosis has on an estimated 120,000 New Zealanders," says ENZ Chief Executive Tanya Cooke.

"Implementing a national action plan, similar to what exists in Australia, will provide a clear blueprint to tackle endometriosis through education and awareness, clinical management and care, and research.

The development of a national action plan was a key recommendation from ENZ's March 2023 submission to Manatū Hauora Ministry of Health on the development of Aotearoa New Zealand's first Women's Health Strategy.

"Endometriosis should not be a political issue and we urge parties from across the political spectrum to commit to developing and implementing a national action plan underpinned by funding and resources during the next term of Parliament.

"I think we can all agree that individuals with endometriosis, who are currently waiting an average of eight years between onset of symptoms and diagnosis, deserve much better from our health system."