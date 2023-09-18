Dame Teuila Percival made Honorary Fellow of the NZCPHM

Monday, 18 September, 2023 - 13:05

Founding member of the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA), Dame Teuila Percival, has been awarded Honorary Fellow of the NZ College of Public Health Medicine (NZCPHM). The NZCPHM is the professional body that represents the medical speciality of Public Health in New Zealand.

This newest accolade follows her recognition as Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in June of this year.

Debbie Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer for PMA, relays congratulations on behalf of the organisation.

"It gives us great joy to see Dame Percival acknowledged this way, following an extensive career dedicated to improving outcomes in the Pacific health sector. She has been a strong advocate for the health and wellbeing of Pacific communities, especially Pacific children, in New Zealand and in the region."

Sir Collin Tukuitonga, PMA Group Board Director and President of the NZCPHM, acknowledges Dame Percival for going beyond the call of service.

"This Honourary Fellowship recognises her years of strong advocacy for children and their families, giving support to her statement of 'it is not enough to just be a clinical doctor if you are Pacific.'"

Dame Percival shares her hopes for addressing some of the health challenges faced by Pacific communities.

"I am really honoured to become a Fellow of the College of Public Health and look forward to working more with communities and colleagues.

"I have always thought clinical medicine in isolation without Public Health will never deliver the best of health outcomes for Pacific people. Seeing Pacific people suffering and experiencing the same preventable illnesses and diseases in hospitals can seem hopeless.

"So much of this - the disparities we see in health - need us to focus on the big picture: poverty, employment, housing, climate change, the environment and the overall health system."

PMA congratulates Dame Percival and looks forward to the impact she will undoubtedly make in this newest capacity.