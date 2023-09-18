Metlifecare expands into Marlborough

Monday, 18 September, 2023 - 14:20

Metlifecare has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Springlands Lifestyle Village, a premium retirement village in Blenheim. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including obtaining required approvals from the Ministry of Health, Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand, and the Statutory Supervisor.

The acquisition will continue to strengthen Metlifecare’s presence in the South Island, following the purchase of two Christchurch villages in 2022, and the earlier purchase of a greenfield development site in WÄnaka.

CEO Earl Gasparich said Metlifecare and Chris Thornley, Managing Director of Springlands Lifestyle Village, are working together to ensure a well-managed transition for residents and employees.

"We look forward to welcoming approximately 170 residents and 70 employees to the Metlifecare family. Our focus will be on ensuring a smooth and positive transition experience for staff, residents, and their families", said Mr Gasparich.

"The acquisition of this premium retirement village, including an aged residential care home in Blenheim, is another important step forward in Metlifecare’s growth strategy."

Chris said: "We are thrilled to announce the sale of Springlands to Metlifecare, who have demonstrated a deep understanding of our business and what sets us apart. Building the village for the past 15 years has been a true labour of love for all involved, so we are heartened by Metlifecare's unwavering commitment to cherish our residents, their families, and not least our exceptional staff."

The transaction is due to be completed in the coming months, should all conditions be met.