Youth mental health and drug service website launches

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 13:19

An exciting new website for EaseUp, an innovative youth mental health and substance use service, has been launched today, providing rangatahi with a simplified referral process and access to expert resources.

EaseUp is a community-based service that works alongside young people aged 12-24 who are experiencing challenges with their mental wellbeing and/or alcohol and other drug use, and live in Auckland, WaitematÄ, or South Waikato.

District Manager EaseUp Services Selena Griffith says rangatahi who had a connection with the service were closely involved in the development of the website, including the easy-to-use referral system.

"We wanted to ensure that the EaseUp website reflected the wants and needs of young people who might be looking for information about issues like identity, mental health, self-care, healthy relationships, and alcohol and drug use," Selena says. "One of the things that makes EaseUp stand out is that it provides a quick response and doesn’t have a waiting list. The rangatahi who work with the service consistently say EaseUp has made a positive difference in their lives, and that they feel heard, understood and respected."

The service is free and confidential, and provides holistic support to fit the needs of the person, which is delivered wherever they feel most comfortable. Short term brief interventions are offered with the aim of supporting rangatahi and their family/whÄnau to manage their own wellbeing. Young people can refer themselves to the service, or whÄnau, GPs, school counsellors, nurses or someone else can contact EaseUp on their behalf.

EaseUp’s unique operating model sees Peer Support Workers draw from their own lived experience to build rapport with rangatahi, while a Clinician provides therapeutic care. The two work in partnership with each young person on the goals they want to achieve.

The service is part of the Emerge Aotearoa Group, one of the country’s largest non-government organisations, which delivers mental health, addiction, disability, rehabilitation and housing services across New Zealand.

To view the website, visit easeup.org.nz