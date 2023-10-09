First guest arrives at the newly opened Canterbury Cancer Centre in Christchurch

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 14:19

The Canterbury Cancer Centre is thrilled to announce the arrival of our first guest, Nick Farr. Nick has travelled from his TÄkaka home in the Nelson Tasman region to undertake his cancer treatment in Christchurch.

Nick previously stayed at Daffodil House and Daffodil Lodge when he first had a diagnosis in 20xx and we have recently welcomed him back after he received a second diagnosis requiring treatment in Christchurch. "For obvious reasons we don’t like seeing families having to return, but we are proud that we are here when they need us and that we can offer free services such as travel and accommodation to reduce the financial burden that comes with cancer" says Nicola Coom, Chief Executive of the Canterbury, West Coast, Otago and Southland Cancer Society.

The Canterbury Cancer Centre signifies a new chapter in cancer care for the South Island. All services will be provided under one roof and families will have access to new services such as counselling, physiotherapy, nutrition, and peer support and more. The Centre is the largest facility of its kind in the South Island and has been built by the community, for the community. "This was a huge community effort and we are grateful to the support of the businesses, trusts, individuals and community groups throughout the South Island who have generously supported our vision for this building, I think it’s a great representation of what we can achieve together when we combine our efforts".

Coom says "While this a fabulous building, the Centre is way more than bricks and mortar; it is a symbol of hope, and it is our hope that it is utilised as a hub for everyone involved in cancer to collaborate and innovate together. We have a big challenge in front of us, the demand for cancer services is increasing and we can only respond to this together".

"We are delighted to welcome Nick as our first guest at the Canterbury Cancer Centre, what makes it even more special is that Nick officially opened the Centre last week on behalf of all families impacted by cancer" said Nicola Coom, Chief Executive of the Cancer Society Canterbury West Coast Division. "We understand the challenges faced by families when a loved one needs to travel away from home for cancer treatment, and we are honoured to be able to offer guests like Nick a ‘home away from home’ where they can feel supported and cared for during what can be a challenging time of their life".

The opening of the Canterbury Cancer Centre represents, hope, healing, and innovation for generations to come.