We Are Run Youth Charity Run to raise funds for mental health

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 07:01

The Auckland race is part of a global marathon campaign held by We Are One youth group to Run 40,120km for Charity.

The Auckland branch of We Are One youth volunteer group will hold a 5-10 kilometre fund-raising run on Saturday 21st October to support at-risk Kiwi’s struggling with anxiety and depression.

We Are One Youth is an international group of volunteers that was established in 2022, to realise the potential of youth who really care about giving back to the local community and being a positive force in society.

On 8th December 2022 as blood banks were running low after due to covid, 73,807 youth answered the call in We Are One’s ‘Life On Youth On’ campaign, and achieved a Guiness World Record for the largest number of blood donations in a 24-hour period.

We Are One New Zealand youth were also active in the flood relief efforts earlier this year.

In October We Are One is organising the We Are Run Marathon. Together, over 10,000 runners in countries across the globe will run a combined distance equalling the circumference of the earth, a whopping 40,120km. Funds raised in each region will go to local community and charity organisations.

In New Zealand the youth volunteers were eager to support charities providing relief for youth suffering from depression and anxiety and those at risk of suicide.

All funds raised will be going to charities involved in supporting mental health.

New Zealand Event Coordinator for We Are Run, Kristofer Carandang said: "We are stoked to be doing this run to raised funds for charities that are making a difference to the state of mental health in this country. The last few years have been hard on our communities, especially on youth."

He added: "I personally have friends who are struggling to cope with the anxiety that is building up and consuming them, I also have a close friend who has been stuck in a pit of depression.

With this run we don’t want to just raise funds for a good cause. It’s about telling our communities and our loved ones who are struggling ‘we see you, we are here for you, and we will always be running alongside you!"

Runners in Auckland will follow a 5km loop, starting and ending at Mission Bay Beach. Those signed-up for the 10 kilometres will run the loop twice. Race registrations open from 7:30am with runners crossing the start line at 8:30am.

Participants of all backgrounds, ages, race and religion are invited to register for the run and to donate on the website: wearerunnz.com/register .