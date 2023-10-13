Mayor expects pathology lab will be delivered

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 12:23

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says he expects the pathology lab promised as part of the New Dunedin Hospital will be delivered, regardless of the outcome of the general election.

A recent media report suggesting the new hospital will be connected to the existing hospital’s substandard pathology laboratory, via a new pneumatic tube, has led to speculation that the new pathology building promised by Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall might not happen.

"The people of Dunedin and the South deserve a new facility that is fit for purpose, and Dr Verrall has already promised a new standalone pathology building within 1000 metres of the new hospital," Mayor Radich says.

"Dr Shane Reti, National’s health spokesman, has also committed to the services and facilities in the original, approved detailed business case, so one way or another, it is fair to expect that this project will be delivered."

Construction of a new, purpose-built pathology building could even present an opportunity to improve car parking around the new hospital at the same time, Mayor Radich says.

"There looks like enough space within the wider hospital site - for example, on the old Cadbury car park in Bow Lane - for a single floor, purpose-built pathology building with car parking above.

"We know people want to see better parking around the new hospital, so that could be a win-win for the hospital, its staff and the wider public.

"Let's do the job right so Dunedin and the South get the hospital they need."