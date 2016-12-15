What's important to older people this Christmas?

Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - 09:31

New Zealanders feel positive about ageing, according to a survey by global health and care provider, Bupa. Around two thirds of Kiwis (65%) believe that ageing will not prevent them living life to the full. The survey sampled 1010 New Zealand adults over the age of 181.

With an ageing population, Kiwis are thinking about how to maintain quality of life as they age. More than half of those surveyed (54%) think about their older years at least once a month while the majority (67%) are concerned about how to keep healthy and independent as they age.

What is most important to Kiwis as they age? Good health, financial security and a sense of community, in that order.

Staying healthy

Around 89% of New Zealanders believe health is the most important ingredient for happiness in old age. Women rank health even more highly then men - with 94% of women believing health is the number one requirement for a happy older life.

How do Kiwis plan to stay healthy? Remaining active is high on the list, with 72% of those surveyed saying they expect to stay active as they age and 74% believing a good level of fitness is important to living a happy older life.

Financially fit

Financial security is important to Kiwis too, with 87% believing financial comfort will be directly related to happiness for their older years.

What will Kiwis spend their money on? Most Kiwis would rather spend their money on holidays and travel, dining out and attending shows than staying stylish as they age. While 76% plan to take holidays in their old age, only 19% are concerned about buying clothes and being fashionable in their later years.

Property investment is not high on the list either. Only 6% of people over 60 want to spend money on property in their later years compared with 46% of people aged 18-29.

Socially active

Kiwis believe being social is important to happiness as they age with 71% saying they want to have friends and family close by in their older years. Women are more socially oriented than men with 62% feeling being social is important to ageing happily, compared with 47% of men.

The survey was also conducted in Australia with similar results across the Tasman. Both Kiwis and Australians see staying healthy, maintaining financial security and social networks as their top priorities for ageing well.

All figures, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1010 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26 February - 13 March 2016. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all New Zealand adults (aged 18+).