FibaFit 'designed to promote inner fitness'

Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - 11:06

We all understand the health benefits of regular exercise and physical activity, but the Hamilton-based biotech company, CNS Biotechnology is moving this idea to the next level by introducing the concept of "Inner Fitness." Most fibre products are marketed for bowel regularity. CNS Biotechnology is launching its biologically active, functional fibre called FibaFit, which promotes both the health and fitness of the gut and digestive system in ways that traditional fibre products can’t do.

CNS Biotechnology intends to fill the increasing consumer demand for a novel ingredient that is capable of doing more laxative fibre. In addition to being gentle on the gut, consumers want a product that can help with heart health, support weight management, promote the growth and development of beneficial bacteria and assist with the specific nutritional needs of diabetics. CNS Biotechnology calls this multi-dimensional effect on the gut as "Inner Fitness."

Developed from the skins and fibre pulp from five different varies of New Zealand grown apples, FibaFit also includes a range of many lesser-known bioactive compounds, which are not generally present in apple juice or apple puree. These bioactive ingredients are usually removed in the waste-stream of apple processing, however, they are also regarded as the most useful compounds of apple in promoting human health. FibaFit is manufactured from a patented process that ensures much higher levels of these important bioactive compounds.

According to company’s consultant scientist, Rob Martin, the benefits of this process patented counter-current production process gives FibaFit an exceptional level of both bioactive flavonoid compounds and functional fibre. Mr Martin points to a number of published studies in North America and Europe that involved several thousand subjects over a period of 10-24 years that demonstrates the benefits of the bioactive compounds found in FibaFit.

"We know there are benefits from drinking green tea and that these benefits come from flavonoid compounds in tea," Martin said, "but surprisingly, in one study researchers reported that bioactive flavonoid compounds from the skins of apples were more beneficial to human health than similar bioactive flavonoid compounds found in green and black tea. The problem is that you must eat a lot of apples to get this benefit".

"What is exciting for CNS Biotechnology," Martin said, "is why New Zealand grown apples are better. These bioactive flavonoid compounds are much higher in New Zealand grown apples when compared to the same varieties grown in the Northern Hemisphere and the reason for this is quite simple,…. The plants and fruits all need to protect themselves from the high levels of UV-B light found in New Zealand, and these bioactive flavonoid compounds such as those in apples are like a plant’s own sunscreen. These are also the very same compounds that provide us with the health benefits when consumed in the diet."

CNS Biotechnology has been in discussion with some New Zealand manufacturers who have been looking for a locally produced source of biologically active, functional fibre. The Company has already fielded inquiries from international product manufacturers who like the concept of Inner Fitness from FibaFit because it provides their customers with an excellent source of dietary fibre from New Zealand, along with the additional benefits of heart health, weight management and supporting the nutritional needs of diabetics.