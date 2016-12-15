Boroughs basketball courts in Albany, Avondale and Central Auckland open

Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - 12:17

Spark and Auckland Council have opened three more Boroughs community basketball courts in North, West and Central Auckland, for people to enjoy over the summer period.

The North and West basketball courts, located at Hooton Reserve in Albany and Avondale Central Reserve, both officially opened last Tuesday and the Central court at Victoria Park opened this morning. They follow the completion of the first Boroughs court in Åtara last year, and will be followed by a fifth court at Elstree North Reserve in Glen Innes next year.

Local Board members joined Auckland Council and Spark staff to cut a ribbon at each of the new courts, and basketball players christened the new courts with three on three games and shoot-outs.

Auckland Council’s General Manager of Parks, Sports and Recreation, Mace Ward, said: "The courts are a great example of what can be achieved when public and private sectors work together for the good of the community.

"The court in Åtara has been a big hit with local people and we are confident the new courts will prove equally as popular with other Aucklanders."

Spark’s Head of brand, Communications and Experience, Sarah Williams, said the company was thrilled to have three more Spark Boroughs basketball courts open: "We hope Aucklanders enjoy using these courts over the coming summer, and that locals really take ownership of them as their courts and use them to benefit their communities."

The Albany court has been nicknamed ‘Rim Rocker Park’ by locals, the Avondale court has been nicknamed ‘The Web’, and the Victoria Park court takes on the name of ‘The Overpass’. Already the new spaces are seeing a lot of action from both local and Auckland-wide families, youth and ‘old-school’ basketballers, who’ve been eagerly anticipating their new stomping grounds.

Williams says free WiFi is available at the courts so locals can stay connected with friends, family and other ballers while they’re out playing.

"We’re seeing a growing need for mobile connectivity, and we believe court WiFi within these parks will be useful to Auckland communities both now and in the future, catering to the need to share your experiences with friends - and the growing expectation that you can take your personal devices anywhere and be connected to the world."

Community events are being planned at the three new courts for January next year. These will involve three on three tournaments, music, food, and other community activities. Those interested in attending can head to latest.sparkboroughs.co.nz for more information in the coming weeks.