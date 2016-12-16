Fujifilm photographer’s top tips for memorable photos these holidays

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 08:31

Christmas and the summer holidays present an ideal opportunity to capture loved ones and good times on camera. Thomas Busby, Fujifilm X-series ambassador and NZ Landscape Photographer of the Year 2016, provides expert advice to help you take stunning photos this holiday season.

"Getting the perfect photo of friends and family can be tricky," says Thomas, "especially if you’re the one with the camera who suddenly gets thrown into the deep end to get that all-important family portrait. I hope my tips will help even the most amateur photographer take better photos of these and other special holiday moments."

HOW TO MAKE THIS YEAR’S CHRISTMAS AND SUMMER HOLIDAY PHOTOS MEMORABLE

Have fun and take your time. Getting magical shots requires plenty of practise and lots of photos, most of which will be average or worse!

To take a great group shot, have fun with the subjects. For instance, wait for the clown of the group to tell a joke and then snap as everyone laughs. This almost always gets a good result.

If you are after a blurry background look, move further away from your subject and then zoom in. It will help even more if your subject is a long way away from the background. For example, don't have them standing against a wall.

If you want to practise portraiture and have a patient subject, get them to sit inside by a window in a dark room on the other side of the house from where the sun is shining. This way you will avoid the harsh light and shadows of summer, but will get studio-like lighting without having to buy the gear.

Working over the holidays? Then take your camera with you. On the way home take a few minutes to stop at a park or the beach to capture a shot or two. This is a great way to unwind after a busy day.

For a top landscape shot, head out before sunrise or go out at sunset. Be patient and watch what the light is doing. Use a wide-angle lens and get down low to get the most out of wet sand or reflections in the water, for instance. Or use a telephoto lens to focus on a particular element in the scene. The classic kiwi sunset at the beach makes a great shot, but try to find an interesting subject to put into your foreground, like a rock in a pool of water, or draw something in the sand.

Don’t let the pressure of getting a great photo spoil your holiday. My favourite images are ones that have good memories associated with them. But if you are too caught up in taking the image, you may not create the memories to go with it. So take a deep breath and enjoy the moment - then take your shot.

Thomas’s final words of wisdom are honest and inspiring: "Don't worry if you don't get the image you were hoping for the first time. I just won NZIPP Landscape Photographer of the Year, but I still fail at plenty of shots and have to revisit locations several times until I find an image that’s really special."