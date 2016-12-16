Add protective gear to the kids Christmas list

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 09:16

If all the kids want for Christmas is a bike, scooter or trampoline, remember to wrap up safety equipment too, says Trading Standards.

"Toys like bicycles and scooters are favourites to put under the tree at Christmas time, but don’t forget to add protective gear to the shopping list as well," says MBIE’s Trading Standards Principal Advisor Martin Rushton.

"It is the law to wear a helmet when cycling, even for small children, and it’s advisable to wear one on a scooter too, as head injuries can still occur. Scooter riders are also prone to knee, elbow and wrist injuries, so protective pads will go a long way to prevent grazed knees and broken bones.

"Trampolines are a popular choice at Christmas, but they’re also a common cause of hospital visits. Consider padding and safety netting to keep little hands away from springs and prevent falls off the trampoline. Place the trampoline in an open area, at least two metres away from other structures and at least eight metres from overhead hazards like power lines and trees. Choose a stable, soft surface like pine bark or sand, and ensure the trampoline is in good condition before letting the kids on.

"If you’re buying second-hand trampolines or play equipment, check to ensure the structure is sound, no parts are worn or loose, and that any fabric is in good condition. If you see any issues, get it repaired before letting the kids play.

"Bikes, trampolines and play sets often require assembly so be sure to follow the instructions - a well-assembled product is a safer product. If you get stuck or think there might be parts missing, get in contact with the retailer or manufacturer.

"As with all products for children, supervision is the key to safe play, so keep an eye on the kids and enjoy an injury-free Christmas," says Mr Rushton.