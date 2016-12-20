Didn't get what you expected this Christmas?

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 09:57

It might not work, it might break on first use, or maybe it just doesn’t do what it’s supposed to. Before you create a rubbish pile labelled ‘Christmas junk’, Consumer Protection urges you to be aware of your rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA).

"It’s important people understand their rights under the CGA," says MBIE Consumer Protection Manager Mark Hollingsworth.

"Apart from faulty products, the CGA also applies when a product supplied differs from its description (including online descriptions) or doesn’t match the model you were shown in store. The CGA also covers gifts that didn’t quite make it under the tree, as they may have been delivered damaged or not delivered at all.

"If you have a faulty product, go back to the retailer as soon as you discover the problem and ask them to meet your rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act. This may include repairing or replacing the product or providing a refund. But remember, a retailer can’t tell you to take the issue up with the manufacturer.

"If you unwrap a dud this Christmas, the CGA still applies to products received as a gift, though you may need to ask the gift-giver if they have proof of purchase, such as a receipt or bank statement," says Mr Hollingsworth.

The first step if you discover a faulty product this Christmas is to return to the retailer and explain the issue, as well as how you would like the problem to be resolved. The Consumer Protection Faulty Products webpage has information on your rights under the CGA and what you need to know before entering negotiations with the provider.