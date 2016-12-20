Worrying trends as public hit beaches - Surf Life Saving

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 11:09

A weekend of excessive emergency activity around beaches in the northern region (Raglan to the Far North) has Surf Life Saving Northern Region officials "deeply concerned."

Over the weekend, lifeguards were involved in rescues at Piha, Long Bay, Takapuna and Raglan, but also attended on-beach vehicle accidents at Whangarei Heads and Sunset Beach and medical incidents at Kariotahi and Pakiri. The Sunset Beach accident in which a quad bike rolled resulted in the driver’s death, and a man is still missing in the seas off Piha.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Officer Matt Williams says the weekend’s events must act as a massive wake-up call for the public. "Putting aside the absolute tragedy of the loss of life that’s occurred, we feel the beach-going public have to be more responsible. Most of these incidents were preventable and need not have happened."

Williams says the pattern of incidents seen on the weekend is becoming the norm rather than the exception for Northern Region lifeguards, who are increasingly being asked to respond to more critical and serious incidents outside their core brief - "which is to provide a safe location for people to swim at the beach.

"It’s a very worrying trend, changing the very nature of our work. We’re being asked to respond across virtually the entire gamut of emergencies occurring on and around the beaches because we’re the nearest or only ones on hand.

"It’s a complete sea-change for lifesaving in our Region. On the weekend we had to respond to a serious motor vehicle injury, a person with severe chest pains, and a suspected spinal injury. On top of their core beach duties this puts an incredible strain on our volunteers and forces us to reassess the model we use to fund our services.

"The public have to show more responsibility around how they act on our coasts. We need them to meet us half-way at least. Last weekend was frantic but the summer break actually starts this weekend and the numbers on our beaches are going to rocket. We’re really concerned that we’re going to see even worse days than the one we just experienced on a regular basis."

SLSNR Operations Manager Adam Wooler, who took up his role in September this year, says he’s been astonished at the level of emergency services work required of his life guards. "I’m quite shocked to see our young volunteers going out to recover bodies for example. I saw nothing like that in my lifesaving roles in the UK."

Williams says the trend to more and more emergency callouts means it’s also time to "draw a line in the sand - literally" where the function of surf lifesaving in the Northern Region is concerned.

"This raises fundamental questions around what lifesaving is, what value it should add and ultimately who funds it - if it’s seen as essential. That discussion has to take place now; the status quo isn’t sustainable."