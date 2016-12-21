Christmas present for cyclists and walkers in Tasman

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 08:44

Nelson Tasman Cycle Trail’s Trust end-of-year present to cyclists and walkers is a shiny, new piece of purpose-built off-road cycle path on the Great Taste Trail.

Recent work also means Spooners Tunnel is open again for summer, and Tasman District Council Mayor, Richard Kempthorne says "at 1.4km long, Spooners is the longest tunnel in the southern hemisphere open to cycling and walking. I'm delighted that the work has now been completed and that many people will once again have the opportunity to experience riding through the Tunnel."

Trustee Elizbeth Bean said "thanks to our hard-working construction team we have more trail finished - just in time for the summer holiday season."

You can now get from Norris Gully to Wai-it Domain on purpose built off-road trail. This is a primo 18.5km ride for you and your visitors. If people are feeling more energetic, turn this ride into an afternoon outing and do a return trip".

She also says "park your car at Norris Gully, and gravity will work in your favour after reaching the tunnel or, alternatively, park at Wai-iti Domain and finish at Norris Gully. Travel through Spooners Tunnel and enter a special piece of New Zealand’s rail and cultural history. Be inspired by men who worked three shifts, 24hrs hours a day, with picks and shovels to dig the Tunnel by hand. The first train went through in 1893 and trains continued to use the Tunnel until 1955".

The Great Taste Trail is a success stories for this region with people continuing to enjoy taking bites of this treat.

Around 200,000 people have used it this year (similar numbers in 2015). And, increasingly, people from other parts of New Zealand and from overseas are finding out about this gem. Last summer 36% of riders were from elsewhere in New Zealand and 9% were international visitors.

This latest piece of completed off-road trail brings the total amount of Great Taste Trail open to 116km, which should provide more than enough options to satisfy locals and visitors.

Ms Bean lists some sample itineraries for those wanting to make the most of Nelson’s weather, scenery and taste options this summer.

Big Day Out

7 hours on grades 1, 2 and 3 (77km). Start in Kaiteriteri and cycle to Nelson. Best suited for experienced cyclist wanting to put their head down and get pedals cranking, but still time for coffee and food along the way.

Family Weekend

2 days on grades 1, 2 and 3 (77km). Start in Kaiteriteri and cycle to Mapua. Overnight at Mapua and then cycle into Nelson. Get the family on their bikes for a special weekend together.

Little Day Out

4 hours on grades 1, 2 and 3 (32km). Cycle from Kaiteriteri to Motueka (and back again). A leisurely pace allowing plenty of stops for sightseeing, eating, drinking and general relaxation. Striking vistas of Tasman Bay.

To find out more about cycling options in Nelson-Tasman go to: www.heartofbiking.org.nz/index.php/our-trails/