Warriors star shares favourite things to do in Auckland

Manu Vatuvei is gearing up to play in the Downer NRL Auckland Nines but wants to give visiting fans a few more reasons to stay longer in Auckland
Warriors star Manu Vatuvei is looking forward to playing in the 2017 Downer NRL Auckland Nines again which kicks off on 4 and 5 February. The Aucklander took some time out of his training schedule to share some of his favourite things to do around the region.
While it’s going to be a jam packed weekend for fans - with the chance to see all 16 NRL clubs and more than 285 star players battle it out in 31 action-packed games - it’s worth them staying longer to check out some of action off the field as well.
Here are Manu’s top five things to do in Auckland
1. Favourite island - Waiheke: "Waiheke is so beautiful. Beautiful beaches and scenery everywhere but going down the Ecozip is definitely a favourite," says Manu Vatuvei.
2. Favourite beach - Maraetai: "I like to keep it local so I go to Maraetai. It’s a beautiful spot and it’s got a wharf which is perfect for jumping off and practising bombs," he says.
3. Favourite places to eat - the markets: Manu Vatuvei says: "I like to eat a variety of foods so I check out the markets when I can. I often head out to the Otara markets on a Saturday or Pakuranga Night Markets. The food is really nice. I love the Chinese food, the desserts and I always love the dumplings."
4. Favourite place to take a family - Rainbow’s End and Jump: "My favourite place to take my kids is Rainbow’s End but they also love to go to Jump, which is a massive trampoline place. It’s a lot of fun, we all go and have jump around and play some dodge ball," says Vatuvei.
5. Favourite spot for a run: "I love running around the Auckland Domain if I’m in town. Otherwise when I’m training close to home I often go to Point View Reserve. It’s a great place to run, good track and awesome stairs," says Vautvei.
