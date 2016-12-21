The Real Opotiki to visit the capital

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 12:03

ÅpÅtiki art has been travelling up and down the country as part of The Real ÅpÅtiki - a vibrant exhibition of well-recognised and emerging artists with strong connections to the ÅpÅtiki district.

Following the success of exhibitions on Ponsonby Road in Auckland and Goddard Arcade in Tauranga, The Real ÅpÅtiki has been invited to exhibit in Bowen House in Wellington this February.

The East Coast Member of Parliament, Hon Anne Tolley, will be part of the opening event for the exhibition.

"I’m pleased to invite The Real ÅpÅtiki to Bowen House in Wellington to display art with a connection to the ÅpÅtiki district. My home electorate has some incredibly talented artists, and this exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the unique art that’s being created there.

"I’m looking forward to showing some of my colleagues around the display, and I encourage everyone to come along for a taste of sunny ÅpÅtiki right here in the Capital."

The exhibition does more than showcase the talent of ÅpÅtiki, it is also a fundraiser for Te TÄhuhu Å te Rangi, the community space, research centre and library planned for the District.

ÅpÅtiki Deputy Mayor, Lyn Riesterer, said that it was a delight to be able to bring the display to the capital from 9 February 2017.

"This opportunity to display incredible ÅpÅtiki art in Wellington is a two-fold win for the project; supporting ÅpÅtiki artists and raising awareness and funds for our new facility, back home.

"Bowen House is a beautiful location in the heart of Wellington and we are very proud to have our art on display in such a well-known building.

"We are also very pleased that our local MP and Minister for Local Government, Hon Anne Tolley, is opening the exhibition and introducing our art to Wellingtonians," Ms Riesterer said.

The exhibition will open to the public on the 9 February and finishes on 10 March 2017.