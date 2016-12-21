NZ's $10K per night Penthouse opens

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 16:37

After months of anticipation, New Zealand’s most exclusive hotel offering, Eichardt’s Private Hotel’s ultra-luxury rooftop accommodation - "The Penthouse" - has officially opened its doors.

The Penthouse (part of the Imperium Collection of luxury boutique hotels owned by Christchurch NZ-born, Melbourne, Australia-based businessman Andrew Cox) commands NZD$10,000 per night for its sweeping 180 view over Queenstown’s Lake Wakatipu, exquisite design and VIP service.

Before The Penthouse’s first guests settled in yesterday, Mr Cox hosted an exclusive black-tie launch event last Saturday night for his closest friends, family and business partners to celebrate the suite’s grand opening, complete with DJ set led by Nathan Haines and firework display over Lake Wakatipu.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to share this new ultra-luxury offering with the world - it is a first for Queenstown and a first for New Zealand," says Cox.

In true Eichardt’s style, The Penthouse (accessed by private elevator) oozes elegance with its terrace spa, in-suite sauna, 24/7 butler service, pre-dinner cocktail amenity complete with whisky bar and after hours private shopping experience with brand partners around Queenstown. Guests will also enjoy Krug Champagne refreshed daily, deluxe toiletries, commercial grade kitchen, private chef and Land Rover with driver at their disposal.

At $10K per night (and minimum three nights stay), The Penthouse is designed to accommodate ultra-high net worth individuals and families seeking the very best that Queenstown has to offer.

"Guests will also have access to ‘The Penthouse Experience’ luxury adventure day - which is a package we’ve designed specifically for Penthouse guests who wish to experience all of the amazing activities and delicacies that New Zealand has to offer in a totally private setting," explains Cox.

And it truly is an experience like no other - beginning with a private helicopter ride to Cecil Peak, guests will be treated to a gourmet BBQ by their own private chef on Ben Lomond Mountain, followed by merino sheep shearing, 4WD experience, fishing on Moke Lake and private access to the world’s highest par 3 golf hole. They’ll end the day with bottles of Krug Champagne in the luxurious Penthouse mountain spa - designed exclusively for, and only available to, guests of The Penthouse (literally situated on top of Cecil Peak!).

The 240sqm (plus 100sqm balcony) Penthouse suite sits atop of Skyline’s new luxury enclave on arguably one of Queenstown's most significant sites. The development, which also includes Eichardt’s brand new waterfront restaurant The Grille, two lavish Hotel Lake View Suites and a selection of boutique luxury retailers including WORLD and Louis Vuitton, represents a coming of age for New Zealand tourism.

For further information visit http://www.eichardts.com/ or www.imperium.com.au