Enjoy nature in the outdoors safely this summer

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 16:57

The Department of Conservation (DOC) reminds families heading outdoors to enjoy nature this summer to stay safe and respect our beautiful taonga.

"We want families to enjoy connecting with nature and return home safely this summer," says Kapiti Wellington Operations Manager Jack Mace.

"I urge families to get out and enjoy a walk or tramp; but be prepared for the outdoors and changing weather conditions, even in summer."

"Plan to stay safe by checking DOC alerts at www.doc.govt.nz and follow the ‘Outdoors Care Code’; plan your trip, tell someone when you’ll be back, be aware of the weather, know your limits and take extra clothing layers and food supplies."

Campers are remined to respect both the environment and their neighbours by following the camping care code; camp only where allowed, leave no trace and don’t disturb native wildlife or fellow campers.

Family-friendly campgrounds

In the Kapiti Wellington area, campgrounds such as Catchpool and Otaki Forks are popular summer holidays spots and great destinations for many families. "Otaki Forks was inaccessible all last summer due to a slip on the road," said Mr. Mace, "So now’s the ideal time to get back in there." Eftpos facilities are also now available at both campsites for the convenience of campers. A new bookable cabin has just opened at the Catchpool entrance to Rimutaka Forest Park with vacancies over Christmas and throughout January.

Island bird sanctuaries

Wellington and Kapiti have two unique predator-free islands within easy reach for the public - Kapiti Island and Matiu Somes Island. To keep them pest-free, visitors are remined to check gear for soil, seeds and rodents, clean boots and poles, and seal gear against re-invasion until you are on the island. Mana is another island sanctuary for the more adventurous with their own boat transport.

Journey-breaking short walks

Drivers passing through the area can take a break and stretch their legs on easy walking tracks. Three great options are the Pauatahanui Wildlife Reserve off State Highway 1 at Mana, Whareroa Farm near Paekakariki or the Kohekohe walk in the Hemi Matenga Memorial Park Scenic Reserve near Waikanae. Dozens of other walking tracks in the area provide more challenging day and multi-day tramps.

Be fire-wise

"While enjoying the summer weather consider the fire risk; even in Wellington, dry conditions and wind can rapidly whip a small blaze into a disaster. Most fires start in access-ways and areas such as roads, riverbeds, tracks and campsites," says Mr Mace

Fire permits are required for fires on or within 1km of all public conservation land and don’t light campfires where they are not allowed.

Mr. Mace says "I hope that families will discover or reconnect with a DOC reserve, track, hut or campsite, and leave refreshed by connecting with nature, with some special summer holiday memories."

For all fire emergencies please dial 111. For conservation emergencies; such as injured wildlife, whale strandings or to report any safety hazards, phone the DOCHotline (0800 362 468). Visit www.doc.govt.nz for further information on environmental care code and camping care code.

Full details on walkways and campsites are available at the DOC Wellington Visitor Centre (open 9am - 5pm until 23 Dec, from 28 - 30 Dec and from 4 Jan) or website www.doc.govt.nz