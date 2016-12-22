Come all ye foragers

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 10:01

Otago Polytechnic is keen to invite people to forage and harvest food from the Living Campus gardens over the holiday season.

The Living Campus is comprised of ornamental and edible gardens that are enjoyed by staff, students and our training restaurant on a daily basis. However, with most staff and students on holidays until February, Otago Polytechnic would like to remind our wider community that they are welcome to come and harvest fresh lettuce, herbs, silver beet and various other vegetables.

Jeannette Spooner a Living Campus gardening team member says, "We will be in sporadically over the holidays, so if you are not sure what is available just ask and do not forget all the lovely edible flowers that can really add a little pizzazz to a summer salad! Flowers such as calendula petals and nasturtium flowers with their peppery leaves can add a really nice kick."

Paula Griannah - also part of the gardening team says, "Fresh is best! So forage for what you can eat on the day or perhaps collect and prepare for a neighbour or friend who may not have access to the Living Campus."

Sophie Carty from WellSouth Dunedin will be sending out a pÄnui (public notice) to the many services around Dunedin that may want to collect fresh produce over the holiday period. "I will be contacting all of the food banks, Foodshare and the night shelter on Otago Polytechnic’s behalf. Please have a look at our Low Cost Food and Transport Map for more detail about the many services dedicated to supporting our community."

Kim Thomas, Otago Polytechnic Permaculture Lecturer, says the edible gardens are governed by permaculture principles so they are not certified organic. "We do not use insecticides and minimal herbicide is used on paths and hard surfaces, so the food is spray free.

"People may also notice some plants are left to go to seed. If not all the produce is collected, then we are just as happy to allow the natural cycle of self seeding to occur and then when we make room for new seedlings. Older plants are composted so there really is no such thing as waste in a permaculture system - it is a beautiful and natural cycle that mother nature has been doing for quite a wee while now" she says.

Start your foraging adventure at the terraces on the corner of Harbour Terrace and St. David Street and then continue onto the main campus. In January and February make sure you sample the delicious berries and fruit as they ripen.