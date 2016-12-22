Christmas - the season of goodwill and safe drone-flying for all

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 12:15

Drones can be great fun - but please don’t toy with them. That’s the advice from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) this Christmas, with Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) expected to be an increasingly popular item on gift lists.

Steve Moore, the CAA’s Deputy Director, General Aviation, says flying RPAS is a fun and interesting activity. "But these machines are not toys. They need to be operated safely and within the aviation rules to prevent any harm to people and property.

"If you’re lucky to be given an RPAS this Christmas, please make sure you read the instructions very carefully and you know the rules (www.caa.govt.nz/rpas/) before taking your RPAS to the skies. If you haven’t flown an RPAS before, it’s easy to lose control. You need to know what you can and can’t do."

Some of the basic do’s and don’ts are:

Always keep your RPAS within eye contact

Don’t fly in built up areas

Don’t fly at night

Get people’s permission before flying your RPAS over them

You need to get special permission to fly in controlled air space

Don’t fly within 4kms of an uncontrolled aerodrome or heliport

As the number of RPAS in New Zealand has increased, so has the number of incidents or complaints the CAA has received about RPAS being flown dangerously or illegally - from 33 in 2014 to 172 so far this year. "Make sure you know how to fly your RPAS safely, ensuring there’s no potential harm to other people or property."

For more information, visit www.caa.govt.nz/rpas/ or www.airshare.co.nz