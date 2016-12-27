Sleeping under the stars

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 03:00

It is still light and more than 20 degrees at 10pm. The New Year celebrations in the caravan next door seem to be a week-long affair and your air bed has sprung a leak. Getting enough good quality sleep on a New Zealand camping holiday sounds like something you should have added to your Santa wish list.

Here are some simple tips and tricks you can try from Dr Leigh Signal from Massey University’s Sleep/Wake Research Centre, so you don’t end up pulling down the tent a week early and heading home grumpy and tired.

Dr Signal says there is no magic bullet. Not everything will work for everyone. "Think about it like gathering a ‘tool box’ of ideas that you and your family can try. This isn’t rocket science but you do need to give them a good go to see if they will work for you."

Glamping is definitely okay, she says. "Take the airbed, mattress topper, sheets, the snuggly blanket and your favourite pillow. Make where you sleep as comfortable as possible. It can be difficult to sleep when you are too hot, so go for layers. A sheet to keep the mosquitoes off and then a couple of blankets to slide up for the cooler hours of the morning. If you have power to your campsite then a fan can work wonders."

Dr Signal suggests it is also worth trying eye shades and ear plugs. "They may feel a bit strange for the first night but hang in there - you should get used to them. Some people prefer to use other sounds to block out annoying noise. Quiet music or white noise work well.

"The great thing about camping is that most people will be using technology far less. Avoiding screens in the last couple of hours before bedtime is always recommended," she says.

"Remember that if you don’t get a great night’s sleep for a night or two, it’s not the end of the world. You’re on holiday so you don’t need to be performing at your peak every waking moment. As long as it doesn’t make it difficult for you to fall asleep that night, an afternoon nap in a shady spot is a perfect way to catch up on a bit of sleep. Relax and enjoy the camping!"