How men and women differ - Canstar

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 10:02

Well, the first and possibly most controversial point is that more women admit to getting ‘hangry’ than men.

In a series of surveys conducted throughout the year and involving over 2,000 Kiwis, Canstar Blue often uncover some surprising - and not so surprising facts - about the men and women of New Zealand.

Food

We all know someone who gets a bit moody or ‘hangry’ when they’re hungry. Turns out it’s much more likely to be a woman than a man. Nearly one third of women admit to suffering from ‘hanger’ compared to only 17% of men.

When it comes to chocolate, it’s also the woman that are hooked with nearly six out of ten admitting that chocolate is their go to naughty food treat compared to only 40% of men.

Canstar Blue spokesperson Emma Quantrill says:

"Our surveys provide us with some great insights into consumer behaviours and it’s always fun to look back and review what we’ve uncovered throughout the year. Although there is the odd surprise, it’s amazing how often we seem to fall into our stereotyped roles."

Cars

Seven out of ten men said they knew how to change a tyre on their car but less than half the woman surveyed did. Fuel prices were also high on men’s radar’s with 59% actively monitoring prices at the pump compared to just 44% for woman. The same goes for car tyres with men much more likely to research prices then woman.

Cleaning

When it comes to washing up, it’s the men who think they can do a better job than the dishwasher, well at least one third of them think that. For over one quarter of woman it’s the smell of the washing up liquid that is most important and for one in three, their washing up liquid needs to be eco-friendly.

A clean environment is also important to when we’re working out with the top pet hate of 31% of men and 44% of woman being a smelly and untidy gym.

But we do agree on some things…

Luckily there are some things that we all seem to agree on, or be equally guilty of! Most men and woman (96%) would not ignore the warning light on their car, 18% of us rate Hokey Pokey as the best ice-cream flavour and finally, 12% of both men and women admit to leaving their clothes to pile up on the floor.