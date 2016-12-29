Dismissal of early missionary not exactly instant

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 12:26

Kemp House in Kerikeri, New Zealand’s oldest building, was originally built as a showcase for English building techniques - and a demonstration of social status.

"The house was built for Rev John Butler and his family," says the Manager of the Kerikeri Mission Station, Liz Bigwood.

"John Butler was a great believer in the squeaky wheel getting the oil, and the decision to build what would become a classic Georgian two-storeyed house on the edge of the frontier, was the result in part of a letter writing campaign instigated by Butler to improve the quality of life for him and his family."

In one letter addressed to the Church Missionary Society in London in October 1821, Butler grizzled about the wretched ‘hovel’ he was inhabiting with his wife Hannah and family. He also mentioned, rather unfairly, that Hannah was obliged to cook in an outdoor kitchen shed ‘while other women were sitting at home in comfortable houses with little to do…’

Mission chief Samuel Marsden had reluctantly given the okay for the house to be built, at which point Butler paced out his property and built a fence around what would become his garden. The missionary carpenters William Bean and William Fairburn quoted £250 to construct the building.

Butler was keen to move his project along.

"The house was built by Bean and Fairburn along with a team of Maori sawyers, though the frontier conditions posed real challenges," says Liz.

"Some of the bigger logs had to be floated downstream from Waikare during a flood - the easiest way to get timber to the building site. The logs were then cut into timber by eight Maori sawyers at the sawpits near the Kerikeri Basin."

Construction was a laborious process, let alone turning logs of wood into workable timber - but the team persevered. Progress was not quick enough for Butler, however, who wrote despairingly in his journal:

"I am truly sorry to say the building department go on so slow. The Carpenters are very dilatory and shamefully negligent. The native Sawyers are become very idle: first, because they are not now as formerly paid in muskets and powder; secondly because they are very badly looked after…"

Butler recorded that his family ‘were virtually living out of doors and not a single foot of timber at present toward a house for me to live in’.

"It’s probably fair to say that Butler was not universally admired by his fellow missionaries," says Liz.

"He was really his own worst enemy. Described by one observer as a ‘hasty and injudicious man’, Butler’s arrogance meant he succeeded in getting off-side with most people he came in contact with - including fellow missionaries and even the head of the mission, Rev Samuel Marsden."

Hongi Hika himself wasn’t a Butler fan either. In 1821, some of his warriors climbed over Butler’s seven-foot paling fence, trod down his growing crop, ran over his garden beds and - the ultimate insult to any gardener - fired musket balls at his garden seat; all while Hongi was in residence at Kororipo Pa overlooking the mission station.

"Despite the dramas, Kemp House was completed in 1822, and the Butlers moved in. Their stay was only a brief one though," says Liz.

"For various reasons, relations between Marsden and Butler had grown so bad that Marsden dismissed Butler in 1823."

Marsden sailed back to Port Jackson on the Dragon - in company with the Butlers - in what for many might have been an excruciatingly awkward social situation.

"When you consider the personalities of Butler and Marsden and their remarkably thick skins, however, you get the impression that they both got through it okay," says Liz.

Although he returned to England, Butler was not completely lost to New Zealand. In 1840 he arrived in Wellington where he eventually established himself at Petone, becoming a clergyman and Maori welfare agent until his death in June 1841.

