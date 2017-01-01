Hare Krishna travelling festival hitting South Island roads

Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 16:10

With their message of Peace and Love a group of 24 Traveling Hare Krishna Devotees known as Harinam Ruci will hit the Streets of Christchurch from January 4th - 7th and continue their festival tour around the South Island until January the 18th.

The group includes musicians, street performers, dancers and magicians from all over the world.

Traveling to every Town and City around the South and North Islands of NZ, sharing their Chant for Change Formula.

"Its a Blissfull Life of Chanting Dancing and Feasting (Vegetarian of Course) and sharing the message of 'Simple Living' and 'High Thinking' with everyone we meet." says Festival Organizer Visnujana Das from Slovakia.

We have traveled all over the world with these precious gifts and seen the change in the faces and lives of all those we meet.

In a world rife with war, terrorism, violence, suffering and fear, we want to share love, light and a message of hope.

We are non-sectarian messengers of peace and we want to unite all living beings, humans, animals, birds, fish, trees with the common thread of love and respect.

Ruci means taste in Sanskrit, and by delivering a real taste of divine bliss, we hope all living beings can enjoy a positive alternative to the challenges of today's world.

(See attachment for full itinerary)