Explore hidden Korokoro Valley

Monday, 2 January, 2017 - 15:22

On Sunday 8 January 2017 you'll have a chance to discover a hidden bush gem in the scenic Korokoro Valley.

Join the park ranger and the Friends of Belmont Regional Park for a guided walk in Belmont Regional Park. We meet at Oakleigh St before catching a bus to start the walk from near the start of the Stratton St entrance.

There’s a short steep climb before descending into beautiful forest that was once a water catchment area for Petone. Lunch is at the historic Korokoro dam before another short climb back to the carpark.

The walk begins at 9.30am and finishes at 1.00pm. A maximum of 30 people can undertake the walk so bookings are essential. A good level of fitness is required. There is a price of $6 to cover the cost of the bus.

For other guided walks, cycling events and events for the whole family check out our summer events programme.