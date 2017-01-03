New Zealand's oldest garden a blooming delight

Tuesday, 3 January, 2017 - 13:09

Visitors to Kerikeri can enjoy the delights of a public garden that has literally gone down in history.

The garden at Kemp House is New Zealand’s oldest continuously gardened site.

"The garden dates back to 1820, and was established by John Butler, his wife Hannah, and their two children - though the area was cultivated by Maori long before the missionaries arrived in 1819," says the Manager of the Kerikeri Mission Station, Liz Bigwood.

"Butler was quite a combative character, and not exactly popular with his fellow missionaries. If he had one redeeming feature, however, it was possibly his green thumb."

Butler established a thriving garden at the Mission which also included some highly productive fruit trees - some of which, including the Kororipo Basin’s famous pear tree - are still alive today.

Although the Butlers were dismissed from the mission in 1823, their gardening legacy lived on and was actively maintained by missionaries - both as a feature to enjoy, but also as an important source of food.

Missionary George Clarke recorded the delight he felt wandering through the Mission garden in a letter he wrote to his father in 1827:

"I should like dr Father very much if you could now take a walk in my Garden which Abounds with Grapes, Lemons, Apples, peaches, Raspberries, currans [currents], Strawberries and I know not what which will all be ripe in the course of 3 months. In another year or two I shall have plenty of Oranges and pears. I have also a Walnut tree growing and a Number of Plumb [sic] trees: We are enjoying one of the most Salubrious climates in the World."

"George Clarke certainly enjoyed the Mission garden - which now has Garden of National Significance status. People today can enjoy the garden as well by taking our self-guided garden tour," says Liz.

Visitors have the option of enjoying a tour of the mission gardens as well as some of the stories that are associated with this site - including some of New Zealand’s oldest fruit trees, and even artefacts like historic mill stones that the Kemp family used as part of their garden.

"The garden tour is a fascinating blend of botanic delights with stories of people that have been associated with gardening here over the decades. It even incorporates the odd archaeological site, including the site of the original Church Missionary Society chapel, which also doubled as the school," says Liz.

"People wanting to do the tour can buy the souvenir guide book for $10 and then explore the garden at their own pace - and even come back at another time to discover new things."

Kemp House is the country’s oldest building, and is cared for by Heritage New Zealand. It was recently included as a Landmark Whenua Tohunga.

For more information on the Kerikeri Mission Station and other Heritage New Zealand properties in Northland - www.visitheritage.org.nz