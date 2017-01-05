Fly free deal from Topdeck

Thursday, 5 January, 2017 - 11:42

The first of what will be many sales in the travel space in January has kicked off with Topdeck releasing a fly free to America deal for trips more than 15 days in length.

House of Travel Marketing Director Ken Freer says January tends to be a popular time of year for flights and accommodation for all sorts of destinations to go on sale, and this year Topdeck has started it off with a bang.

"While we are seeing more airfares and travel deals go on sale throughout the year due to airlines competing for customers, traditionally the very beginning of the year is the time for one our biggest global sales that takes place every year," he says.

"As Kiwis start making their way back to work for 2017 the next holiday tends to be top of mind, and airlines, hotels and tour operators are very conscious of that. Topdeck is the first cab off the rank with a great deal with American Airlines, allowing Kiwis who book their Topdeck trip for 18 - 39 year olds in January to secure free flights for trips more than 15 days in length.

"Next week House of Travel’s biggest sale of the year kicks off, along with sales from a number of airlines and tour operators. If your New Year’s Resolution is to see more of the world, this is the time to book for some of our sharpest priced deals."