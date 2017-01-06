Emirates welcomes 2017 with special fares

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 10:15

Emirates, which offers five double-decker A380 services a day out of New Zealand, is welcoming in the new year with special fares to a selection of points around its global network, including Australia, the UK, Europe and Africa.

The Hello 2017 Economy and Business Class fares are also on offer to destinations in Asia and the Middle East, as well as India and the Americas via Dubai

The five daily New Zealand flights - a non-stop service to Dubai from Auckland and three others via Australia, plus a Christchurch service via Sydney - offer the chance to travel all the way by A380 from New Zealand to 17 destinations in Europe among other cities.

From today until January 23 the Hello 2017 fares will include Economy Class return to Australia from $439, Asia $899, Indian sub-continent $1,299, Europe $1,499, United Kingdom and Africa $1,599, the Americas $1,799 and the Middle East $1,899.

Special Business Class fares are also available.

The fares are inclusive of all taxes and are valid for select travel dates. They are subject to availability on specific flights and various conditions apply.

"Emirates likes to welcome in each new year with a special treat for travellers and this year’s offering is no exception," said Emirates’ New Zealand regional manager, Chris Lethbridge. "In all, we have special fares to more than 80 destinations, including the most popular places on our network."

In total, Emirates offers connections at its Dubai hub to 38 places in Europe, 22 in Africa and 17 in the Middle East.

Passengers travelling on the three-class, 491-seat A380 aircraft will enjoy spacious cabins and experience a peaceful journey in the world’s quietest long-range jet. They can use the onboard Wi-Fi; indulge in food prepared by international chefs, and be entertained by Emirates’ award-winning ice system which offers over 2,500 channels of inflight entertainment across all cabins.

Emirates has redefined the core experience of premium travel. First Class and Business Class passengers will have access to the A380’s onboard Lounge, with space to mingle whilst enjoying canapés and the beverages prepared by the onboard bartender. First Class passengers can enjoy the aircraft’s First Class Private Suites and experience the aircraft’s signature onboard Shower Spa.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Airbus A380 with 89 in its fleet, and has carried over 65 million passengers on its flagship aircraft since 2008

Bookings can be made through www.emirates.com/nz or phone 0508 364 728.