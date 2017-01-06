Travel trends you'll be talking about in 2017

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 14:06

25 years ago the world seemed a much bigger place. A New Zealander might have saved to take one holiday every second year. An online booking website for Flight Centre NZ was just a pipe dream. Destinations like Bali and Thailand were considered exotic. Far off destinations like Europe were deemed once in a lifetime trips because of the distance and expense.

According to Flight Centre NZ in 1947 an average return airfare to London from Auckland would have cost approximately $1,170NZD. Equivalent to more than $110,000NZD today. Or 85 weeks’ pay for the average worker. In 2016 the same airfare cost on average $1,700NZD. Or 1.2 weeks’ pay.

So what’s in store for 2017, and what new trends are you likely to hear about around the office as you plan your ‘new year new you’ trip?

Flight Centre NZ have gazed into their crystal globe for their predictions of the hottest travel trends of 2017, and here they are….

Kiwis will take flight… travelling more and further

Sean Berenson, Flight Centre NZ general manager product, says travel is booming right now and Kiwis are making the most of it.

"Where 10 years ago our average customer might have saved to take one holiday every second year, many are now booking two or three annually and there aren’t really any places that are out of reach."

Flight Centre NZ say Australia and the South Pacific will remain top destinations, but as travel becomes more accessible and affordable destinations further afield will continue to grow in popularity.

"An expedition cruise to Antarctica is no longer out of the question, nor is a holiday in South America, or a self-drive trip through Europe’s north."

"Mexico, the Caribbean, Japan, China, Eastern Europe and the southern states of the USA will be high on the list of ‘hot spots’ for Kiwis in 2017."

Experiential travel on the rise

The last few years has seen an explosion in ‘experiential travel’ and holiday makers looking for unique experiences. Many want to now actually do something on vacation, not just relax on a beach. That’s fuelled a rise in active travel, culinary travel, wildlife travel and more.

Hot on the list in 2017 will be safaris in Africa, food and wine cruises, hiking holidays and unique accommodation spots. Why bed down in a standard room when you could sleep in a treehouse, or snooze in an underwater hotel.

The ‘golden’ era of travel will continue

Air fares dipped to historic lows during 2016 with a number of new routes and carriers entering the market. Flight Centre NZ say they expect this ‘golden era of travel’ to continue into 2017. The question remains however whether a spike in oil prices might impact.

"My advice for Kiwis would be to make the most of this ‘golden era of travel’ while it lasts and travel as far and wide as possible," says Mr Berenson.

With the cost of travelling in premium cabins falling Mr Berenson says 2017 should be the year Kiwis treat themselves and tick ‘business class’ off the bucket list.

All aboard… cruising

Cruising is a style of travel that Kiwis are increasingly choosing. In 2016 Flight Centre NZ saw 20 percent growth in cruising compared to 2015, with river cruising in particular up 30 per cent.

River cruises along the Rhine, Seine and Danube will be top picks in 2017 and ocean cruising in the Mediterranean and Baltic will be on the rise.