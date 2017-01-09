Annah Stretton unveiling her 2017 Winter Collection

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 07:57

Today Annah Stretton is unveiling her 2017 Winter Collection.

Inspired by a faraway world, filled with magic and enchantment, the Highland Faeries Winter Collection is everything Annah Stretton fans have come to know and love about the brand - a strong colour palette, overtly feminine styling and a bold selection of prints.

"We’ve taken a cross section of gorgeous, vibrant tartans and styled them alongside a rich selection of floral prints to add a real sparkle" says Annah. "Winter at Annah Stretton will always be about colour and femininity and ‘Highland Faeries’ captures both elements perfectly; it’s a true celebration of all that I love about winter"

Another signature element of the collection is the easy shape Nerida dress, available in a full floral display or a simple tartan print. These ‘take you anywhere’ dresses make a real statement when teamed up with a flamboyant pair of tights.

Winter 2017 also welcomes in some exciting new styling in jackets. The floral Sheba coat, with its colourful tartan lining, can be dressed up with lace or dressed down with winter style capri pants. It’s a collection that reflects the real diversity of New Zealand women’s lives.

The Highland Faeries collection has been designed for all those women who covet gorgeous styling and statement dressing rather than the latest trends. "We will never be a brand for the shrinking violet" says Annah.

The collection will be available to purchase online and in store from February 2017.