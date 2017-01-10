The Gas Hub's Parks and Places returns to Upper Hutt

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 13:23

Upper Hutt City Council’s Activation team is again partnering with The Gas Hub to deliver the very popular Parks and Places recreation programme in Upper Hutt.

The Gas Hub’s Parks and Places showcases active recreation providers and events to the Upper Hutt community over the summer months. From 11 January through to mid-March, Activation has collated a calendar of daily recreation activities that cater for all sectors of the community. These activities include: hapkido, hockey on wheels, target shooting, Nordic walking, tai chi, lawn bowls, cycling, roller skating, bowls, a boot camp, petanque, BMX, walking, Pilates, and swimming.

Other key events are also being held in the Upper Hutt area during summer-including Youth in Parks, Paws in the Park, Kev the Kiwi walks, Top School, and Bike the Trail. Following last year’s success, the family water day will again be held at Harcourt Park paddling pool on Waitangi Day (6 February).

"We are excited to once again have The Gas Hub on board to support us in providing a low-cost activity calendar to the community of Upper Hutt," says Activation Team Leader, Ellie Davidson. "A big thank you also, to the local providers who are really keen to showcase Upper Hutt’s parks and open spaces, alongside the awesome activities they have to offer."

The Gas Hub’s Parks and Places runs from 11 January to 12 March 2017.

For more information, and an up-to-date calendar, go to www.facebook.com/ActivationUH