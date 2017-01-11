Back to work blues? Fly to Europe - Flight Centre

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 15:32

Kiwis across the country are this week struggling with post-holiday blues. For most the silly season is over and it’s back to the grind.

For those that need a holiday from their holiday though Flight Centre NZ says they have just the thing. Amongst a flurry of ‘back to work’ promotions Flight Centre NZ this week released record low fares flying world-renowned airline Qatar Airways for last minute travel to Europe during February.

The fares flying from Auckland to Europe (Barcelona or Amsterdam) depart on selected dates during February from only $1,215- return economy class. Kiwis can fly Auckland to London over the same travel period for as low as $1,379- return economy class.

During the same week in January 2016 Flight Centre NZs best-advertised price for a return airfare to Europe (Amsterdam) was from $1,535 on China Southern Airlines.

Sean Berenson, Flight Centre NZ general manager product, says increased capacity and competition among airlines has seen record low fares come through in the last six months.

"The market is very competitive right now which has been driven by increased competition on popular routes. This has driven a frenzy of sales activity which is great for the consumer while it lasts. Now is definitely the time to be making the most of ‘back to work’ promos."

Qatar Airways are recognised as one of the world's top airlines and will begin flying from Auckland February 6 2017. The new route will give Kiwis access to the airlines extensive network of more than 150 destinations.

For those whose ‘New Year New Me’ motto is about treating themselves, Flight Centre NZ say 2017 is the year to tick flying business class off the list. More achievable than ever considering their current business class fare flying Qatar Airways from Auckland to Europe (Barcelona or Amsterdam) during February starts from only $4,769- return.

"On a carrier recognised as one of the world's top airlines for laying on luxury in near-new planes, $4,769- business class to Europe is outstanding affordability," says Mr Berenson.

Qatar Airways was awarded the World’s Best Business Class 2016 accolade by Skytrax and Mr Berenson says Kiwis travelling to Europe in their premium cabins can expect a luxurious travel experience.

"Fully lie-flat beds, seats that massage, adjustable armrests, large pillows and duvets, and luxurious his-and-hers branded Giorgio Armani amenity kits."

- Prices are correct as at January 11 2017, are subject to availability and are subject to change without notice. Valid for sales until January 20 2017. Travel February 6 - 20 2017, departing Sunday - Thursday.