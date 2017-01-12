Click into gear for and register for Love Your Bike Day

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 10:08

Dust off the family’s bikes, round up the kids, pack a picnic and learn more about bike safety at the 2017 Love your Bike Day event.

Registrations are now open for this year’s love your bike event which aims to introduce people to biking in Hamilton, make them feel safer on their bikes and encourage them to enjoy biking as a family.

Road Safety Co-ordinator Mihi Bennett-Smith says the day is aimed at riders of all levels from beginners to advanced. There is something for every member of the family at Love your Bike Day.

"You might have a bike in the garage and want to brush up on your biking skills, or parents who are uncertain about the safety of their children on bikes might like to get peace of mind from their children learning about bike safety", says Ms Bennett-Smith.

The day will include games, demonstrations, bike maintenance and much more. There will be lots of great giveaways and by simply turning up, you will go in the draw to win one of three bikes as part of the major prize draw.

Cycling New Zealand will be there to demonstrate cycling skills, or power your own smoothie at the Cycle Blend stand.

Love your Bike Day will take place on Sunday 12 February at Innes Common (access from Queens Avenue via the Hockey Centre) from 10am - 1pm. Entry is free.

To register visit hamilton.govt.nz/bikehamilton