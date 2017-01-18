New organic Propolis health supplement launch

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 09:47

TranzAlpineHoney New Zealand has launched new organic Propolis tincture and throat sprays with powerful health ratings. Both products are 100% organic certified by New Zealand's leading organic certification agency - BIOGRO. This means they are produced without toxic chemicals, away from industrial pollution and are traceable back to the beehive.

TranzAlpineHoney Organic Propolis Throat Spray with Manuka Honey has been designed to give fast relief and protection. They have combined the purity of organic Manuka Honey MG550+ with the power of organic Propolis. New Zealand Manuka is well known for its many health benefits. But the high methylglyoxal rating of TranzAlpine’s MG550+ (550+ mg/kg) surpasses other Manuka throat sprays currently on the market rated at MG400+. By harnessing the strength of what some call nature’s own antibiotics - Manuka and Propolis, they’ve created an organic fusion that’s natural and highly effective.

TranzAlpineHoney Propolis Tincture is rated BIF40. This means it’s certified to contain a minimum of 40 (mg/g) milligrams per gram of active bioflavonoids. This high level of bioflavonoids in an alcohol base offers high antioxidant and high anti-inflammatory properties. Considered a natural dietary supplement the Propolis tincture may help with oral health or be used to treat affected skin areas.

Less widely known, but not less powerful than honey, Propolis is the other superfood produced by bees. Bees make Propolis to help repair and protect their beehives. Propolis is high in Bioflavonoids which is known to support the immune and digestive systems. Bioflavonoids found in Propolis may also help with respiratory health, viral, bacterial or fungal infections.

They will be available to buy in New Zealand at TravelPharm and selected retailers nationwide. They are available online at www.tranzalpinehoney.co.nz The Propolis product duo will also be exported to the global marketplace through TranzAlpineHoney’s network covering over 20 main locations worldwide.

All products are beautifully packaged to showcase New Zealand’s Southern Alps, where the main ingredients are harvested from.