Limited Edition Commodore models released

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 16:05

Holden New Zealand has today released details of three special Limited Edition Commodore models, created as a result of a secret skunkworks type project at Head Office in Australia.

The new models add sophisticated, track-focused driving technology to the already impressive 6.2-litre LS3 V8 engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and are the most capable Commodores ever produced.

Named in honour of an illustrious history in Australasian motoring and in celebration of the people who have contributed so much to Commodore’s success over the years, the SS-V Redline based Motorsport Edition and Calais V based Director take performance and luxury to a higher level, while the SS-V Redline ute based Magnum is the ultimate sports-performance statement.

"Given the undeniable sales success of Commodore in New Zealand as well as the numerous victories for our drivers in the Touring and Supercar Series, we have taken the opportunity to add our own Kiwi flavour to these limited edition models," said the Managing Director of Holden New Zealand, Kristian Aquilina.

"In light of the motorsport heritage of Commodore, we asked our own Holden Supercar legend - four time Bathurst champion, Greg Murphy - to be part of this project. Greg has graciously agreed to allow us to feature his famous number 51 as a key component of this exciting limited edition release."

Both the Director and Magnum will be restricted to just 51 units in New Zealand, while the aptly named Motorsport edition will have an extended run of 151 vehicles.

Commodore enthusiasts wishing to purchase one of the limited edition models will have the opportunity to select a specific build number upon receipt of their deposit, although a small number of specific build numbers will be auctioned with proceeds to go to a new road safety initiative to be announced by Holden later this year.

"We anticipate there to be considerable interest in #5 (the racing number of the late Peter Brock), #88 (six time Australian Supercar champion, Jamie Whincup), and our own Supercar champion, #97 of Shane Van Gisbergen," said Mr Aquilina.

"And it goes without saying, the number 51 will also prove popular - although I think one of the models might already have a particular racing driver’s name against it."

Holden Ambassador, Greg Murphy, was suitably chuffed at his inclusion as part of the Limited Edition model programme in New Zealand.

"I’m rapt that my contribution to the famous Commodore nameplate over more than 20 years of racing is being recognised by Holden.

"These new models are sure to become an iconic part of motoring folklore, so who wouldn’t be thrilled to be forever linked with the absolute best of a legend."

The recommended retail price of the new models is listed below and more information is available at the following websites:

Magnum $74,290 (51 units)

Director $85,290 (51 units)

Motorsport $85,290 (151 units)