Lucky car plate to be auctioned

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 16:53

New Zealand official personalised car plates company, KiwiPlates, is proud to be auctioning exclusive 2017 lucky car plates at the Chinese New Year Festival, Saturday 21 January at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland!



This fantastic two-day auction of lucky car plates starts on Saturday morning 9.30am.



If you are interested, visit us at stand 473 on Saturday until 4pm. You can also online bid from

home until Sunday 8pm at http://www.facebook.com/KiwiPlatesNZ/



This is the first time an official auction has been run on personalised plates. These lucky plates are being released for the special occasion – they are currently not available to the general public. Lucky plates such as 8 2017 8, 88 2017 and more will be auctioned at the event. Bids will start at the reserve price of just $1388.



Besides that, KiwiPlates also have 35 other lucky plates exclusively available, again not available to the general public. KiwiPlates is taking a register of interest on these plates to reserve your chance to own them! More interestingly, plates are showcased in the gold design to honour the gold element of the Rooster year. For those who don't like gold colour, they can also be purchased in black or blue.



A large portion of every plate purchase goes to the New Zealand Transport Authority. This is their sole source of road safety campaign funding, so you can feel good about buying a plate – it gives back to the roads and community.



Personalised plates was rebranded as KiwiPlates in August 2016, following the New Zealand Transport Authority announcing a change in operator of the personalised number plates sales and marketing contract.