SOBA's national beer awards see record number of regional winners

While Wellington breweries continue to shine nationally, New Zealand witnessed a continuing nationwide surge in appreciation for good beer in this year’s Society of Beer Advocates Awards.

Designed to recognise, reward and encourage those who are providing excellent products and services to the beer community and industry, the awards are nominated and voted on by the SOBA membership in each region.

Wellington’s Garage Project was named best brewery for the third year running, while Upper Hutt’s Panhead Supercharger APA won the coveted best beer award for the second time.

Long time stalwarts of the beer scene like Vulture’s Lane (Auckland), Hashigo Zake (Wellington), and Pomeroy’s (Christchurch) were honoured, but this year also saw first time winners in smaller regions like the Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, and Manawatu.

SOBA President Maree Shaw said it was great to see more bars, restaurants, off licences, and events recognised in the regions compared to previous years.

"More and more people are realising just how diverse and exciting beer can be, and it’s fantastic to see more establishments embracing good beer."

The awards also recognise festivals and events in each region, from Wellington’s massive Beervana to a cosy Meet the Brewer tasting in the Bay of Plenty.

"The SOBA members are some of the most knowledgeable beer drinkers in New Zealand. All of the winners should be proud of their commitment to good quality and service."