Tomorrow’s Wellington Cup Day positive event for whole region

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 13:54

Wellington Cup Day, tomorrow, is a great way to shake off the back-to-work blues, with over 15,000 people expected to attend the event, says Wellington Mayor Justin Lester.

"After the earthquakes and everything else that happened in 2016, Wellingtonians are looking forward to a better 2017 and it’s great that we have so many public events in our region to start the year," he says.

"Wallaceville Estate Wellington Cup Carnival is the biggest racing event of the year and should offer something for people of all budgets, age ranges and interests."

Wellington City Council Events Portfolio Leader and Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle says big crowds are expected and that the event showcases Wellington as the nation’s events capital.

"Cup Day is a special day in Wellington’s events calendar - you get the chance to dress up, jump on the train and head out for a flutter and fun day full of surprises," says Cr Eagle.

"In addition to the horse racing, there’ll be live music from the Shenanigans, some top fashion on show and, if you’re lucky, you might even bump into a Hurricanes player or two."

Gates open from 10.30am with the first of 11 races scheduled for 11.43am. The Wellington Cup race starts just before 5pm.