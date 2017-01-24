Rotorua Walking Festival - 2017 - the Russians are coming

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 11:59

There are already 27 Russians coming to the Rotorua Walking Festival this year. The recreational walking event held over two days which is on for the 24th time on 18/19 March regularly attracts walkers from all over the world including many walkers from Europe, Asia, Australia, other New Zealanders and of course local Rotorua people.

The walkers come from all over the world because of the range of scenery (from forest, geothermal and stream and lake areas to parks and reserves and the local urban landscape) and that the walk is the only one that is accredited through both the IML Walking Association and the International Association of Popular Sports (IVV)) and walkers get the opportunity to meet New Zealanders and learn more about New Zealand.

Walk Organiser, Deryck Shaw said that the event always attracted many repeat walkers because they had ensured that it was affordable for individuals and families. Also the distances involved could be a challenge for those getting involved in walking with a 10 km walk on one day, to those experienced who could walk up to 72 kms on both days combined, with a marathon walk in the forest on Saturday and a 30 km walk on the Sunday. All walkers who walked both days received special medals. He noted that this was the chance for those that had made those new year resolutions to get out and walk the talk! He said that many people entered as a team with their workmates and family and some with boot-camp groups looking for a challenge for the year.

Early bird entries close on the 25th January and walkers can enter up until the day of the event.